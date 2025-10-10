Furloughed federal workers in Pa. may be eligible for unemployment during shutdown

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania-based federal workers furloughed during the government shutdown may be eligible for unemployment compensation through the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Federal employees not working and not receiving pay during the shutdown can apply for unemployment under state law, but officials said eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis.

“These benefits are fully federally funded,” said Danielle Woods, press secretary for the Department of Labor & Industry.

Some employees have been instructed to continue reporting for duty, though they are not being paid for time worked after the shutdown began Oct. 1. Because they are still working, Woods said they are not considered unemployed.

For more information or to file a claim, visit www.uc.pa.gov or call (833) 755-0882.

Estimates on the number of federal workers in Pennsylvania vary from just over 100,000, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis analysis of August data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, to around 67,000 per the Office of Personnel Management.

Based on that latter figure, Smart Asset estimates more than 43,000 federal employees are furloughed in the commonwealth.

Federal employees who receive unemployment benefits and later receive back pay for the shutdown period may be required to repay the unemployment dollars they received, according to Woods.