Franklin Square celebrates 20 years after dramatic transformation from neglected site to thriving public park
Birthday cake, carousel rides and a singing Benjamin Franklin honored the rehabilitation that brought one of Philadelphia's oldest public parks back to life.
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Families lined up for birthday cake, rode the carousel and played rounds of miniature golf Sunday at Franklin Square, celebrating a park that, two decades ago, few Philadelphians would have wanted to visit.
The festivities marked 20 years since Historic Philadelphia completed a major restoration that transformed the neglected public space into a family destination known for its fountain shows and seasonal events.
An actor portraying the park’s namesake, Benjamin Franklin, led visitors in a chorus of “Happy Birthday” before posing for photos beneath the park’s canopy of London plane, maple and ash trees.
Cari Feiler Bender of Historic Philadelphia said Franklin Square is particularly special because it sits between the city’s Chinatown and Old City neighborhoods, making it a vital community gathering spot.
“It’s an incredibly important role that Franklin Square plays for both residents and visitors to Philadelphia, and we’re proud to be the stewards of that important public space,” Feiler Bender said.
From neglected site to thriving square
Franklin Square is one of the five squares in Philadelphia created in 1682 by William Penn, when it was known as North Publick Square. The other four parks are now known as Rittenhouse Square, Logan Square, Washington Square and Centre Square, which is where City Hall now stands.
“Franklin Square is unique because it has not only open public space in its 7 1/2 acres, but also attractions to be enjoyed by both residents and visitors alike — the playgrounds and the carousel and the mini golf and all the events we host there every year,” Feiler Bender said.
Over the centuries, the square was used for many purposes. Penn’s son, Thomas, turned the area into a burial ground in the 18th century, and over 3,000 people were buried there, according to Historic Philadelphia. Before becoming a city park, the square was also used as a horse and cattle market and drill parade ground for American troops during the War of 1812.
Franklin Square fell into decades of decline in the second half of the 20th century. It languished for decades before its restoration. Feiler Bender recalled a severely neglected park that had become “really derelict” by the time plans for its restoration began in 2005.
“There were broken benches. The fountain hadn’t worked since the ’70s. There was a sort of decrepit old playground that the area day care centers would come use, but they had to clear off the feces and the needles every morning before they could come use it,” Feiler Bender said.
Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia, said she joined the nonprofit in 2005 after former Gov. Ed Rendell recruited her with the promise that she could lead Franklin Square’s restoration.
“We worked really closely with the city and Fairmont Park and Parks and Rec to develop the plans to transform the square,” Needle said. “I feel very grateful and lucky that I was able to be a part of it.”
A community space for everyone
Various attractions have been added to the square over the years to make it a community gathering place. In addition to the carousel and mini golf, the park has a burger stand and party pavilion that can be rented for special events. The Franklin Square Fountain, renamed The Rendell Family Fountain in 2023, is the oldest refurbished and functioning fountain in the country and now features a light show coordinated to music.
The park also hosts community events for city residents of all ages, from Easter egg hunts to yoga classes. Now through Aug. 16, the annual Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival has taken over the space with towering illuminated sculptures inspired by wildlife, the FIFA World Cup and Chinese folk tales.
But the space isn’t just a place for locals. Chris Howe-Smith, who grew up in Philly, came from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with his family to show his daughter the space.
“We actually didn’t know there was an event on. We came here just for the lanterns, but we’re here and it’s lots of fun,” Howe-Smith said.
Catherine Clinton from New Jersey was at the park looking for a short activity between breakfast and lunch with her family and also didn’t know about the celebration.
She called the park beautiful and said “it feels like people are coming together.”
Community, Feiler Bender said, is what Franklin Square is all about. Parks in general, she added, are important in all cities, but especially in Philadelphia, where most residents live within a 10-minute walk of one.
“What we want to do in Franklin Square is help the city manage that public space and provide extra reasons to come and engage and get people out to enjoy the green, shady, open air, beautiful public land, while also giving you some fun things to do and reasons to come out and blend with the community,” Feiler Bender said.
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