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Families lined up for birthday cake, rode the carousel and played rounds of miniature golf Sunday at Franklin Square, celebrating a park that, two decades ago, few Philadelphians would have wanted to visit.

The festivities marked 20 years since Historic Philadelphia completed a major restoration that transformed the neglected public space into a family destination known for its fountain shows and seasonal events.

An actor portraying the park’s namesake, Benjamin Franklin, led visitors in a chorus of “Happy Birthday” before posing for photos beneath the park’s canopy of London plane, maple and ash trees.

Cari Feiler Bender of Historic Philadelphia said Franklin Square is particularly special because it sits between the city’s Chinatown and Old City neighborhoods, making it a vital community gathering spot.

“It’s an incredibly important role that Franklin Square plays for both residents and visitors to Philadelphia, and we’re proud to be the stewards of that important public space,” Feiler Bender said.

From neglected site to thriving square

Franklin Square is one of the five squares in Philadelphia created in 1682 by William Penn, when it was known as North Publick Square. The other four parks are now known as Rittenhouse Square, Logan Square, Washington Square and Centre Square, which is where City Hall now stands.

“Franklin Square is unique because it has not only open public space in its 7 1/2 acres, but also attractions to be enjoyed by both residents and visitors alike — the playgrounds and the carousel and the mini golf and all the events we host there every year,” Feiler Bender said.

Over the centuries, the square was used for many purposes. Penn’s son, Thomas, turned the area into a burial ground in the 18th century, and over 3,000 people were buried there, according to Historic Philadelphia. Before becoming a city park, the square was also used as a horse and cattle market and drill parade ground for American troops during the War of 1812.