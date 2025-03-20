From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After lying dormant for more than 40 years, PATCO’s Franklin Square station finally has a reopening date following a $30 million resurrection project.

Starting April 3rd, passengers can board PATCO from 7th and Race streets in Philadelphia. The upgrades include accessibility features in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act that will join classic ones, such as the tiling lining the platforms, which remain mostly intact from when it closed in 1979.

Franklin Square Station originally opened on June 7, 1936, as part of the Bridge Line connecting Philadelphia and Camden. The station last received a renovation to serve riders visiting Philly for the Bicentennial Celebration in the mid-1970s. In a statement, PATCO General Manager John Rink said “The revitalization of this station marks an exciting new chapter.”

“We are proud of the station’s transformation, and we look forward to welcoming both old and new riders to this historic, transformed station,” Rink said.