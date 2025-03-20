PATCO’s Franklin Square station to reopen in April, marking ‘an exciting new chapter’
Commuters and travelers alike will be able to board PATCO from 7th and Race streets in Philadelphia.
After lying dormant for more than 40 years, PATCO’s Franklin Square station finally has a reopening date following a $30 million resurrection project.
Starting April 3rd, passengers can board PATCO from 7th and Race streets in Philadelphia. The upgrades include accessibility features in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act that will join classic ones, such as the tiling lining the platforms, which remain mostly intact from when it closed in 1979.
Franklin Square Station originally opened on June 7, 1936, as part of the Bridge Line connecting Philadelphia and Camden. The station last received a renovation to serve riders visiting Philly for the Bicentennial Celebration in the mid-1970s. In a statement, PATCO General Manager John Rink said “The revitalization of this station marks an exciting new chapter.”
“We are proud of the station’s transformation, and we look forward to welcoming both old and new riders to this historic, transformed station,” Rink said.
In addition to the ADA features, the new entrance includes a “green roof” to manage stormwater runoff and transparent walls to allow natural light. Electrical and mechanical systems and fire safety features have been modernized.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at noon April 3. Train service to the station will begin later that day.
Franklin Square will be the first stop in Philadelphia after trains cross the Ben Franklin Bridge. It sits a few blocks from the National Constitution Center and just a few blocks from Independence National Historical Park, home of the Liberty Bell.
