For some people, the day after Thanksgiving is perfect for hanging winter holiday decor and lights. But that’s not the case in Philadelphia’s Franklin Square, where the annual effort began in October.

The Old City park kicks off its free, daily “Electrical Spectacle Light Show” every year in mid-November as part of its Winter in Franklin Square programming. It takes over a month and around a hundred people to put together, according to Brian Sotack, who’s been handling set-up for the display since the first one in 2013.

“Some people come through the park and see us wrapping trees [in the fall],” said Sotack, director of IT and operations for Historic Philadelphia, the nonprofit that programs the park. “They’re like, you’re wrapping Christmas lights already? Yes, that’s how long it takes.”

The effort results in lights strung all over the park, illuminating many of its tree trunks and branches, the roofs and edges of its buildings, and its central fountain. There are also glowy flamingos, dancing snowflakes projected onto the ground, and a shining kite and key displayed on the fountain — a tribute to the park’s namesake.

The most challenging element of installing it all? Per Sotack, it’s the process of wrapping six or seven large tree trunks in lights, which reach up as high as 22 feet.

Historic Philadelphia handles that, and each tree can be done in a day if they’re super efficient, Sotack said. But realistically, he said it’s more like two days per trunk — and once you count other delays in between, the process generally stretches out to a month.

“When those trees are wrapped and done, I feel a sense of relief,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about climbing up that ladder to get those done.”

Historic Philadelphia doesn’t do it alone. PECO and IBEW help out in early November, Sotack said. PECO works on lighting the trees along the park’s diagonal walkways and provides a lift to install strobes in some of the taller trees. IBEW installs the kite and other elements around the fountain, and they also set up the “electrical backbone that is required to power everything,” per Sotack.