Celebrations

The Free Library of Philadelphia will host Kwanzaa programming throughout the celebration. On December 25 and 26, there will be an all-ages celebration at Parkway Central Library with presentations, dancing and Kwanzaa historical discussions.

On December 27, there will be an all-ages event with the Keepers of Culture, Philly’s Afrocentric Storytelling group, with crafts, food and story sharing at Haverford Library.

The Children’s Department at Parkway Central Library will also host a Kwanzaa celebration this day, where program leaders will teach about the seven principles and explore African culture and identity.

Finally, children of all ages can color kinaras, or candleholders for seven candles used to celebrate Kwanzaa, at an event at The Northeast Regional Library on December 29.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia will also host daily programs to commemorate the seven guiding principles of the holiday. Lloyd said the celebrations kick off on the first day of Kwanzaa by celebrating unity.

“For Umoja, which means unity, it is our annual unity celebration and ceremony,” she said. “We invite the community to come into the museum, break bread, light the kinara, and we will have live drumming, music, dancing, and curated performances to bring folks together during this holiday season and also ignite Kwanzaa itself.”

Lloyd said another highlight is the museum’s programming on the second day of Kwanzaa, which celebrates Kujichagulia, or self-determination. She said this year’s programming focuses on how Black people across the diaspora are “able to maintain identity through food and culinary pathways.”

“We have our annual program called ‘Skillets and Skill Sets,’ and this year, it is a live cooking show over at the Free Library in their Culinary Literacy Center,” she said.

She emphasized this program sells out fast and encouraged advanced registration.

Lloyd highlighted two other nights during the celebrations – an open mic night on Sunday, December 28, celebrating Ujima — or collective work and responsibility — and an evening bazaar and quizzo night at Franklin Square Park on Monday, December 29, celebrating Ujamaa — or cooperative economics.

“It is a black-owned vendor market that we have at Franklin Square, and on top of that, in our partnership with them, we also take over their wonderful heated tent and bar area, where we have quizzo, line dancing, and live music that’s playing,” she said.

Lloyd said she is grateful for the programming at the museum, as it gives everyone the opportunity to participate.

“It’s wonderful to know that people can come here and experience Kwanzaa for the first time and have it be an experience where no matter who you are, you’re extremely welcome,” she said.

Beyond the museum’s programming, there are several other events in the city.

This includes KwanzaaFEST, which will take place from 12-5 p.m. at the Lucien Blackwell Center on Saturday, December 27th. The event will include arts and crafts, live performances, a panel discussion, vendors and wellness resources. The focus of this year’s festival is Kujichagulia, or self-determination.

The principle, which encourages people to create and speak for themselves, will be reflected with arts and crafts activities, a small business marketplace, and a free, fresh produce market.

The Penn Museum will also host a Free Community Day/Kwanzaa Celebration. The celebration, which honors African culture and community, will feature a marketplace with local artists, storytelling, music and dance.

Lloyd emphasized that everybody can celebrate and appreciate Kwanzaa.