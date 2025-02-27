Bathrooms rock: Franklin Square to get $7.8 million in upgrades

The Old City and Chinatown park has started a handful of capital improvements anticipating a new, underground PATCO train stop.

Franklin Square in Philadelphia

Overview of Franklin Square in Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Straddling Philadelphia’s Old City and Chinatown neighborhoods, Franklin Square has a handful of park improvements on the way.

The one that generated the most excitement at Wednesday’s announcement was the new bathrooms costing $2.2 million.

“Restrooms are not exactly the most sexy things for private funders,” said Shawn D. McCaney, executive director of the William Penn Foundation, which contributed $500,00 toward park improvements

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“They are an essential public amenity,” he told the applauding crowd. “We are proud to support them.”

Shawn D. McCaney receives key from Ben Franklin actor
Shawn D. McCaney (right), executive director of the William Penn Foundation, receives a key from Ben Franklin, portrayed by Bill Robling, during the announcement of major improvements planned for Franklin Square Park. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Claire Jantz, deputy secretary at Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, concurred that restrooms are the lynchpin of public spaces.

“Restrooms are one of the most requested amenities in our public lands at DCNR,” she said.

The restrooms at Franklin Square were originally built for the Bicentennial celebrations in 1976, then upgraded in 2006. Historic Philadelphia, Inc., which maintains and programs the park, has begun constructing new bathrooms with more toilets, new plumbing and lighting and HVAC climate control. Renovations are expected to be completed this spring.

Related Content

The bathroom renovation is one of a handful of improvements coming to Franklin Square, which is visited by about 700,000 people annually, according to Historic Philadelphia. Improvements include new lighting throughout the park, new bicycle and pedestrian improvements to Race Street along the park’s edge and a $3.5 million playground. The total cost is expected to be about $7.8 million.

In addition, PATCO’s long-awaited reopening of the train station underneath the park is expected this spring.

Franklin Square PATCO stop
A new PATCO stop is expected to open soon in Frankin Square Park. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“The square is such an important geographic node in a set of neighborhoods,” said state Sen. Nikil Saval. “It’s one of the few green spaces available to Chinatown, one of the few available to Old City, Society Hill. It’s a great connector.”

Historic Philadelphia is replacing all lighting with brighter and more energy-efficient LED lighting and planning a playground with more climbing equipment, slides that can be accessed by children with a range of abilities and elements that encourage nature play, including boulders and landscaping.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The playground still needs significant fundraising before renovations can begin. Historic Philadelphia’s vice president of development, Lesly Attarian, said it will feature signage and cultural elements reflecting the nearby Chinatown community.

“HPI estimates the playground currently serves over 100,000 children annually. This includes local day care and after-school programs that use this space year-round,” she said. “For many of these schools, we are their playground.”

Lesly Attarian, vice priseident of development for Historic Philadelphia
Lesly Attarian, vice priseident of development for Historic Philadelphia, says about 100,000 kids use the Franklin Square Playground every year. A $3.5 million improvement is planned for the playground. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Race Street is already undergoing a so-called road diet, reducing the four-lane road’s traffic capacity in order to add a protected bike lane and an improved sidewalk. Foot traffic around the park is expected to increase once the PATCO Franklin Station, what had been known for decades as a ghost station, reopens later this year at a cost of about $30 million.

Franklin Square Park
The Philadelphia Streets Department is adding bike lanes and other improvements around Franklin Square Park to make getting to the park safer and more accessible. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The money for all the improvements sprouting in and around Franklin Square comes from a range of sources, including city, state, federal and private funds.

“At a time when many are retreating from efforts to promote inclusion and diversity, we know that places like Franklin Square that are welcoming and accessible to all are essential to building a healthy, free and just society,” said McCaney.

Disclosure: The William Penn Foundation is among WHYY’s financial supporters.

  • Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia
    Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia, announces a suite of improvements for Franklin Square Park, including expanded restroom facilities, upgraded lighting, bike lanes, playground renovation and a new PATCO station. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Franklin Square Park
    The lighting will be upgraded at Franklin Square Park to LED lights, which are brighter and more energy efficient. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Playground at Franklin Square Park
    $3.5 million in improvements are planned for the playground at Franklin Square Park, which is used by approximately 100,000 children each year. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Restroom expansion project at Franklin Square Park
    Work is alrady underway on restroom expansion project at Franklin Square Park. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Peter Crimmins

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate