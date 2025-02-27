From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Straddling Philadelphia’s Old City and Chinatown neighborhoods, Franklin Square has a handful of park improvements on the way.

The one that generated the most excitement at Wednesday’s announcement was the new bathrooms costing $2.2 million.

“Restrooms are not exactly the most sexy things for private funders,” said Shawn D. McCaney, executive director of the William Penn Foundation, which contributed $500,00 toward park improvements

“They are an essential public amenity,” he told the applauding crowd. “We are proud to support them.”

Claire Jantz, deputy secretary at Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, concurred that restrooms are the lynchpin of public spaces.

“Restrooms are one of the most requested amenities in our public lands at DCNR,” she said.

The restrooms at Franklin Square were originally built for the Bicentennial celebrations in 1976, then upgraded in 2006. Historic Philadelphia, Inc., which maintains and programs the park, has begun constructing new bathrooms with more toilets, new plumbing and lighting and HVAC climate control. Renovations are expected to be completed this spring.