William Penn Foundation grants $24 million for culture capital projects

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In 2022, the Philadelphia Ballet ceremoniously broke ground on the construction of a new 48,000-square-foot building on North Broad Street, which would nearly quadruple its size.

But construction never began, and two years later, the building site is still an empty lot. But with help from a $2 million grant from the William Penn Foundation and the securing of a partnership with the Brown Brothers Harriman financial firm, construction of the new center for dance is back on its feet.

“The site has now been turned over to Turner Construction,” said the ballet in a statement. “Marking the next phase of this exciting development.”

The new building is one of eight capital projects the William Penn Foundation is supporting with a $24 million round of funding. Many of the projects have been ongoing and need money to get to the next phase toward completion.