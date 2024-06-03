That sentiment was shared by Garrett Grimes, Teayra Bowden and Joshua Maxwell, friends and former students of the suddenly shuttered University of the Arts who were excited to see singer-songwriter Yebba, Jill Scott and St. Louis rappers Smino and Sexyy Red.

“It feels like it’s something that’s for the culture,” Bowden said. “Recognizing where all the people of color are in the city coming together, [it’s] really special.”

“Everybody in the African American culture coming together for this amazing event, it was just absolutely hypnotizing to see everybody have fun [and] be in their own element as soon as they listen to the music,” Grimes added. “It’s amazing.”

It was the first Roots Picnic for all in the group, as well as Stacy Peters, who came from Connecticut to see artists like André 3000 (touring his recently released jazz album), Robert Glasper and Victoria Monét, who canceled because of health issues. Peters came with friends who all traveled to Philadelphia from elsewhere, including Maryland and Texas.

When asked what makes this music festival different from others, Peters answered similarly.

“The fact they got a lot of Black people in one place having a good time!” Peters said. “And just positive vibes. I just really love the tone and the mood of this festival, it’s not over the top and you feel you’re safe. It’s just really fun.”