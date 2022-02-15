After a two-year hiatus, the annual Roots Picnic will officially return to the Mann Center this summer.

The music and culture festival shifted to virtual in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and was canceled in full in 2021.

Now expanded to two days, the Fairmount park event will take place from Saturday, June 4, through Sunday, June 5, with Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, and Wizkid among those headlining.

Blige — fresh off a commanding Super Bowl LVI half-time show — will perform with The Roots, the festival’s namesake, as her backing band.

Also featured will be Philly’s own Jazmine Sullivan, among other performers, including Kirk Franklin, Rick Ross, G Herbo, and more.

In an Instagram post announcing the lineup, the Roots Picnic called the 2022 festival a “love letter to Philadelphia,” thanking fans for their support over the past 15 years.

“We’re bringing you a 2 day festival (!!) that represents the Mosaic of Black Culture. Music, Podcasts, and an experience unlike no other,” read the post.