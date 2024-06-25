In an industry of conformity, Philly native Questlove remains a hip-hop iconoclast

Well, you asked me what I think about it, and I want to answer your question. As entertaining as the music is at times, I don’t like seeing Black men battle each other for the sake of what feels like commerce. I don’t like the “I’ll destroy you by any means” thing that happens on a world stage. It feels like there was a particular time in hip-hop where we were all in the kitchen.

We were in our bubble together.

Yeah, Black folks at the kitchen table.

Well, yeah, the mainstream press was not talking about “The Bridge Is Over.” I don’t ever once recall seeing “Takeover” or “Ether” in Time magazine. It’s different when it’s in the social media hypersphere.

It feels like it becomes this celebration of Black pathology — or an attempt to label it as such — by those outside the culture. So that part of it, I don’t like. But I also never want to get into any kind of respectability politics, where we feel like we’ve gotta button our shirt up to the top button when everybody’s watching.

Right, so if I do have a regret, had I known that my word would have been clickbait — I’m very much against performative respectability politics and [clears throat]: “One should not curse!” I hate that person. The whole pound cake thing. I loathe it. And that’s why I’m kind of eye-rolling, ‘cause now I’ve just been placed in that particular [context]. Because I’ve also gotten praise like, “Yeah, Quest, I agree with you!” And then I’m like, wait a minute, you’re also the person that thought that hip-hop was trash to begin with. Don’t let my rant be your excuse to justify why you always thought that hip-hop was trash.

In an interview with HipHopDX, you said The Roots have been working on your next album for six years — and that interview was two years ago. Are you still working on that album?

One of the prime reasons activity stopped in terms of an actual Roots product was the transitioning, the death, of our manager/producer — the adult in the room — which was Richard Nichols, the gentleman that’s been the Billy Preston/George Martin to our Beatles for our entire career. When he died of leukemia in 2014, that kind of put Tariq [Trotter, aka Black Thought] and I in a position. We’d always been used to being in the back seat while he drove. Even in the communication, I’d go to Richard like [whispering], “Yo, man, I don’t like that verse. Could you make him do the s*** again, please?” Tariq would go to him, “Yo, man, I ain’t feeling that track. He gotta do something different with the bass line or something.”

He was the middleman.

Exactly. Most groups kind of implode. The Beatles imploded after nine, 10 years. And that’s The Beatles. Tariq and I are in our 37th year together as friends — 31 as business partners. Both he and I had to do a lot of growing up: levels of therapy, levels of self-help, levels of communication more than anything. This is maybe our third or fourth reset.

And this is not to say that we were inactive: We were actively making an album, since 2015. Ideas always come when you are not actively doing music for a long time. When I was working on the movie and working on a book and working elsewhere, suddenly you start getting these ideas again. You’re trying to ignore it — like I had to concentrate on just writing this book or scoring this film or whatever. And then inspiration always hits you, like the temptation of going outside of your relationship. From like 2018 till maybe six months ago, every idea was better than the last idea. So there’s maybe a collection of 300 songs and demos that were just mind-blowing, one after the other. At the top of this year, I put the flag down and said, let’s commit to these 14 songs, and promise that no matter how many other ideas we get, these 14 songs come out at the end of this year.

Are you saying The Roots are putting out an album this year? Or is this going to go down like that HipHopDX interview?

No, no, I promise not to kick the can down the road. I’m not going to say a few months from now. But yes, we are finishing this record.

In an interview that he did shortly before passing, Richard Nichols laid out The Roots’ artistic mission as, “How can we help define what it means to be a Black person in the 21st century?” In some ways, as this conversation is proving, that almost seems antithetical to what hip-hop has become. Is that still the goal for you, and for y’all?

It’s the goal for me, personally. Especially having spent two years doing this Sly Stone [documentary]. Without giving too much of it away, it’s less about Sly Stone’s life than about trying to answer the question, why do we self-sabotage?

Do you see him as a tragic figure more than a heroic figure? What is your angle going to be?

When I started this project, I asked my mother, what do you think happened to Sly Stone? And everyone’s take is always the same, which is what incenses me about Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” campaign. My mom’s answer was basically, he was someone that became a superstar and was super-talented — and then he chose drugs. And it’s not that. We’re trying to tell Sly’s story using the empathy angle.

I chose Sly because of Sly’s level of success, post-Civil Rights era — post-King, post-Kennedy, post-Jim Crow, post-Reconstruction, post-slavery, post-our experience in America. What happens when you get everything you want? And we can apply this to the hip-hop hustle ethos. Why do we still find ourselves self-sabotaging? Why are we choosing cocaine? What are the reasons? Why do we need to self-medicate on cocaine, or alcohol, or food, or gambling, or overworking, or sex, or cutting ourselves, shoplifting. Like, there’s so …

So many vices.

Right. My question in this project is to find out, is Black success as burdensome as Black failure?

Some of the people that I’ve tested this theory on say, “More than Black people go through this. I go through this every day.” But you don’t have the generational obligation to save everyone. If you’re given a winning lottery ticket to save yourself, and you can only save yourself, you will be miserable — because you’re instantly going to think about, you know, there’s a community. There’s a relationship we have where I [equals] we, and your success is my success. Can you take your cousins with you? Can you take your best friends from high school with you? Can you take your family with you? Can you trust people?

I battle with it every day. I’ll go to an event in which I’m one of the lone Black people, and I instantly start telling myself, Oh, man, you’re selling out. Do you belong here? Should you belong here? Are people shaking their heads like, “See, you don’t belong in these spaces”?

This is like survivor’s guilt, but taken to the next level.

Yes, and this is why we self-sabotage. That’s what I’m trying to unpack — centuries of trauma that survivors feel, centuries of burdens that people feel when they’re designated “one of the good ones.” Trust me, I’m quadruple-aware that there’s this perception of, “Questlove, he’s one of the good ones.” And that’s a mark of shame for us —it’s almost like I need to let motherf*****s know that I come from West Philadelphia, you know? So it’s a lot to unpack, man.

You are kind of an anomaly in a lot of ways — you’re this obsessive music nerd who’s driven by critical acclaim more than commercial success.

Used to be [laughs].

Well, you’re also an artist who obsesses over what it takes to make a pop hit. Would you be willing to sacrifice one for the other? Is that a choice that you could live with? Is that something that you’re trying to do in this next Roots album, potentially?

So you already found one of my Achilles heels. This is what’s taken the record so long. Something happened in the pandemic: After two weeks of losing my mind — Am I coming or am I going? Am I living or dying? Who died this week? — I found a way to be creative. Because I needed to be creative in order to not go out my mind.

I started DJing. But it was different in the pandemic: I’m not DJing to make people dance in their living rooms. I’m trying to comfort people. If anything, my song choices during the pandemic were closer to the music that I actually like. I express this in several of my books — the war between what I think is good music versus bad music, what I think is effective versus non-effective. I think I’ve clocked somewhere between 20 and 30,000 Gladwellian hours of DJing, which has now made me extremely aware of how a song works and how a song doesn’t work.

When we first started The Roots, the genesis of the energy that Tariq and I created together was based on doing stuff off the top of our heads: We just went on the streets and started playing. And somehow, that aesthetic bled over to how we create music. Those first five or six Roots albums are a result of just messing around. It was the whole naivete of, I don’t know what a real hook is.

I hate to disappoint people, because I think that people tend to think that we had a stance that we’re not creators of commercial music. I assure you that it is way harder to write “Where Did Our Love Go,” or “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire, or “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift. It’s harder to write what we dismiss as bubblegum pop music. I can knock out 12 Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew, On the Corner, artistic, left-of-center songs in my sleep, mainly because I don’t know the science of how music works and why pop songs work. Now, I’m so aware of it — I’ve DJed so much in the last five years that it’s starting to affect all of my creativity.

So this is going to be a very different Roots album.

It’s a way different Roots record.