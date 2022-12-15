Philly’s Festival Pier to be transformed into massive mixed-use development

What was once known as Festival Pier is officially under construction as a mixed-use development.

The construction along the Delaware River comes after a series of issues resulted in a seven year delay and almost tripling of costs.

The development known as Riverview will rise up on an area that was once home of the city’s Parking Authority impound lot and before that a trash incinerator. At one point under the Wilson Goode administration, there were plans to transform the space into a trash to steam plant. More recently known as Festival Pier, the area played host to hundreds of concerts and other events.

Now, work is underway to turn the site into almost 500 apartment homes and a Sprouts Supermarket.