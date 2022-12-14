Philly schools will require masking for 2 weeks following winter break

Philly students and staff will be required to wear face masks inside school buildings for two weeks after they return from winter break, Superintendent Tony Watlington said at a press conference Wednesday.

Watlington described the decision as a “proactive measure” to prevent the coronavirus from spreading since “many of us will be involved in quite a few social gatherings over the next few weeks,” he said.

Winter break starts on Dec. 26 and runs through the following Monday for staff and Tuesday for students. Classes are expected to resume fully in person, Watlington said.