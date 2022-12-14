‘Tripledemic’: Philly schools looking at data to determine if masks will return after holidays

Last week, Pennsylvania averaged 177 COVID hospital admissions per day; 183 in New Jersey; and 15 in Delaware.

Action News spoke with Kendra McDow, the medical officer for the School District of Philadelphia, on Monday about the ‘tripledemic’ in the region, what the district is seeing in its schools and how it plans to combat potential outbreaks.

McDow said as the national trends show an increase in RSV, flu and COVID cases, she has not seen any high number of absentees across the district.

She said a couple of months ago, when RSV was trending up in Philadelphia, there was an increase in absenteeism at the individual school level but not across the district.

McDow said it looks now like RSV levels are peaking nationally and in the city, amid flu and COVID cases.

As the ‘tripledemic’ weighs on the minds of parents, students, and staff, the School District of Philadelphia’s “General COVID-19 Protocol for the 2022-2023 School Year” remains in place.

The policy, which called for masking in schools for the first 10 days of the school year back in August and September, may lead to masks returning after the holidays.

The policy states masking may be required “upon return from extended breaks and holidays when increased social gathering may heighten the risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

“One of the features of the COVID policy, because of the increased risk of COVID spread in the school after returning from winter holidays, the seasonality we’re starting to see around COVID, one of those measures is that we may consider requiring masking for a time period after returning from extended breaks,” McDow said.