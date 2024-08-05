From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It started out as a call and response from Philadelphia-born jazz bassist Gerald Veasley and student musicians at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts on July 31. The event soon morphed into a full-blown jam session.

“I was trying to make improvisation not such as scary idea for students, to think a little less about theory — although theory is very important — but to get them to be free by giving them simple things to imitate, and also allowing them to use their imagination,” said Veasley, the Mann’s jazz curator. “They did really well. The point is you try to give them things that even the very beginners can do.”

Veasley, a renowned bassist, led a workshop for about two dozen students, grades six through 12, as part of the All City Orchestra Summer Academy, which started July 15 and continues through Aug. 1.