It started out as a call and response from Philadelphia-born jazz bassist Gerald Veasley and student musicians at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts on July 31. The event soon morphed into a full-blown jam session.
“I was trying to make improvisation not such as scary idea for students, to think a little less about theory — although theory is very important — but to get them to be free by giving them simple things to imitate, and also allowing them to use their imagination,” said Veasley, the Mann’s jazz curator. “They did really well. The point is you try to give them things that even the very beginners can do.”
Veasley, a renowned bassist, led a workshop for about two dozen students, grades six through 12, as part of the All City Orchestra Summer Academy, which started July 15 and continues through Aug. 1.
ACOSA was created by the Mann and its lead partners, which include the Philadelphia Orchestra; the School District of Philadelphia; Project 440, a nonprofit group that helps young musicians; the Lyra Society, a nonprofit group that promotes harp education; and Network for New Music.
“Some of them came up and played with me without any idea of what we were going to do,” Veasley said. “They made up music on the spot, and it was amazing.”
In addition, Vealey directed several students to perform solo and with him, including Brody Becton, 15, of Parkway West on guitar; Joshua Anafi, 11, of Bala Cynwood Middle School on alto saxophone; and Elijah Booker, 15, of Central High School on drums.
Booker said he hoped to learn more “about improvisation” and “the culture of jazz.”
This year, about 140 students participated, the largest group to date, according to a statement by ACOSA.
Veasley was one of the artists who led a workshop. Others were David Kim, concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra, and Matthew Vaughn, co-principal trombone of the Philadelphia Orchestra.
On July 24, Philadelphia-area cellists of all ages were able to join cellists of the Philadelphia Orchestra on the Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann’s annual Suzuki PlayIN, according to a statement by ACOSA.
Other highlights of the program were performances by Latin musician Daniel Villarreal and Los Bomberos De La Calle, a Latin music group.
Frank Machos, executive director of the School District of Philadelphia’s Office of Arts and Creative Learning, said that the ACOSA program, which was introduced in 2019, is part of its commitment, along with the Mann, to arts enrichment opportunities for students during the summer.
Veasley said the student musicians will put on a performance Aug. 1 to mark the end of the program.
“It’s a chance to demonstrate what their teachers have taught them in this program,” Veasley said. “Hopefully, they can take some of what they learned today and it will inform them tomorrow.”
In 2008, Veasley’s Your Move release was No. 23 on the U.S. Billboard Top Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, according to Billboard.
