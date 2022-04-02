Rehearsing Philadelphia asks: How can we be together, now?

The voices coming from the speakers are sometimes very clear – “Be a better you,” “It’s serious but not too serious” – and other times the editing and layering turn the voices into incoherent, abstract sounds. Machos at one point switches from an alto to a soprano sax, moving from disjointed squonky notes to more lyrical melodic phrases.

“I’m having a great time with it. It’s something very different than I’ve ever gotten to experience,” Machos said. “I did study music composition, so I understand what the artists are bringing in terms of their thoughts and visions. But I was blown away and did not expect how collaborative the process of bringing the final performance together would be.”

Machos will be performing “When It Comes to School” four times a week, two sets every Wednesday and Friday starting at noon through April 10, as part of Rehearsing Philadelphia, a wide-ranging, city-wide public performance project.

Rehearsing Philadelphia is the brainchild of Ari Benjamin Meyers, who oversees more than 200 artists and performers through more than 60 performances in 10 locations. Meyers conceived the format of each piece – a solo, a duet, an ensemble, etc – and the artists were left to come up with the work itself.

It’s difficult to summarize.

“It’s even hard to know what to call it,” admitted Meyers of his own creation. “I sometimes call it a festival. That’s not quite right. It’s public art exhibitions, but that’s also not quite right. It’s always a good sign when you say, ‘Gee, what is this, actually?’”

Presented by the Curtis Institute of Music and Drexel University’s Westphal College of Media Arts & Design, “Rehearsing Philadelphia” is a mechanism by which Meyers – a New Yorker now living in Berlin, Germany – enrolls Philadelphians into a range of creative acts that evoke the question: “How can we be together?”

The performance by Machos, for example, is part of a group of solo performances staged at locations of power: the School District Headquarters, City Hall, Police Headquarters, and Penn Medicine. The performance at each location involves voices of people who have been subjected to that power: students, for example, or hospital patients.

The duets are another set of performances in public outdoor places, like Clark Park and Independence Mall, where performers approach strangers and ask them if they will join in singing a song on the spot. It’s something Meyers himself did several years ago as a museum-based action, but he’s never done it in a public space before.

There will also be ensemble pieces, featuring works by Meyers and composers Tyshawn Sorey and Zoë Keating, performed by over 40 musicians broken up in family-sized pods.