​​The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has revealed details about its upcoming Philadelphia Flower Show June 11-19, which for the second time in its 194-year history will be held outside, at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

The show is normally held inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in the first week of March — late winter — but became an outdoor summer event in the park last year due to the pandemic. Last September, PHS made the decision to return to FDR so floral designers would have time to design and prepare appropriate foliage.

Last year’s outdoor show had restricted ticket sales, to limit the number of attendees as a pandemic protocol. There were also few opportunities for interactions and hands-on activities.

Pre-pandemic, a typical indoor Flower Show would attract about 250,000 people. Last year’s pandemic outdoor show saw fewer than that. The Horticultural Society would not release attendance numbers from last year, saying only that it “exceeded expectations” for what was regarded as a difficult year without precedent.

This year all those restrictions will be lifted, making it a more accurate test of the viability of an ongoing outdoor show.

“We have seen different audiences come into the show, but we also know that our core audience loves the Philadelphia Flower Show in March, right after a long winter,” said PHS Chief of Shows and Events Sam Lemheney. “We’re thinking a lot about what to do in the future, and how we’re doing it.”