FDR Park gets $4.5M funding boost for new Welcome Center and ‘destination’ playground

A pandemic respite and green space for the future

Designed by the famed Olmsted Brothers firm, the sprawling tract near the confluence of the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers was originally known as League Island Park but was extensively landscaped ahead of the city’s ill-fated 1926 Sesquicentennial Exhibition. A golf course was added later, reportedly at the urging of officers at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard.

But the massive park fell victim to years of underfunding. Former rec and swimming areas were neglected, trails became overgrown, and the links were abandoned in 2019. The park lacks a brick-and-mortar public bathroom and formal soccer fields, despite being home to a soccer league that is popular with South Philly’s Latin American communities.

Design firm WRT drafted the ambitious master plan in 2017, which called for a radical reimagining and reinvestment in the park –– but with a steep price tag owing in part to chronic flooding and other stormwater management issues that plague the former marshland. A parallel project that aims to restore about 45 acres of largely inaccessible wetlands, funded with dollars from the nearby Philadelphia International Airport, is slated to commence later this year,

But the city is still searching for funds for many elements of the master plan, which the city refers to as a multi-decade vision for FDR.

In the meantime, the park has served as a testing ground for a new model for managing the city’s large public spaces. A full-time “executive director” and assistants were hired last year to directly oversee management and maintenance of FDR, the first dedicated positions in the city’s extensive park system. The permanent staff has aided with sporadic improvement projects –– repaving a loop drive or converting the former golf course into a trail network informally known as “the Meadows,” for example –– and in the recruitment of hundreds of new volunteers.

Nearby resident Lauren Umlauf said the pandemic brought her family to the park more than ever before. Eventually, she signed up as a park volunteer herself.

“I live in South Philly with two kids. With the pandemic, we just really needed to be under trees, for our mental health,” she said. “The Meadows opening created a completely unique landscape… For me to be able to bike or drive a few minutes to get to that much open space is transformative.”

She praised the Welcome Center concept, noting the scale of the park and lack of public information was sometimes daunting for first-time visitors.

“It’s hundreds of acres. This would give people an overview of what’s available when they come to the park,” she said. “Also, bathrooms.”

Officials said they hoped to have design work completed by the end of the year, but do not yet have a projected cost or groundbreaking date for the Welcome Center or play areas.