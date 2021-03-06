Lemheney said planning the Summer 2021 outdoor event began in Summer 2020, when the Horticultural Society saw that the pandemic would likely not lift by March 2021. The organization also saw a growing public reliance on urban green spaces as the shutdown forced the cancelation of most outdoor recreational activities.

“We know that plants and green spaces, and the act of cultivating plants together, deliver health and well-being,” said PHS President Matt Rader. “This year more than ever we’ve seen how critical parks, green spaces, gardens, and gardening are to people’s physical and mental health.”

The Flower Show will have many of the elements longtime attendees have come to expect. Lemheney said the show will be divided into three “districts:” the Plant District showcasing exotic and prize-winning plants, the Garden District with hands-on workshops and merchandise for the home gardener, and the centerpiece Design District with model garden tableaus created by a curated roster of 27 designers working with the theme “Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece.”

“Habitat is where you live, and how plants and flowers can impact where you live,” Lemheney said. “From a personal standpoint, or an animal standpoint, or from a world standpoint, is where the designers are going to take this.”

Moving the Flower Show outdoors will make it a very different experience for both visitors and designers. Normally the show uses lights, sound, and theatrical set design. The outdoor show cannot have those elements, but it has something the Pennsylvania Convention Center could never: summer sun.

“Certain plants we force into bloom at the Convention Center,” said Lemheney. “The power of plants and color is so different. There are so many different varieties of plants at our disposal this year. I think all the designers, especially those who have been at the show for many years, they’re like kids in a candy store.”

FDR Park, or The Lakes as many nearby residents call it, is currently undergoing significant renovations based on a 2019 master plan. Primarily, work is being done to control flooding and repair damage to the roads, walkways, and turf. The 350-acre park is in a low-lying area, mostly below street level, and is prone to flooding.