It’s a blob. It’s a brain. It’s a misshapen tent. It’s an artificial, cybernetic alien monster that lures you toward it, so it can steal parts of your body.

“Synesthesia” is a multisensory, interactive sculptural piece taking over the third floor of HOT*BED, a gallery space in Center City Philadelphia. Created by the Synesthetic Research and Design Lab at Thomas Jefferson University, the piece is on its way to the 2021 Venice Biennale of Architecture later this year.

The spherical object glows from within, emitting synthesized electronic pulses, tones, and washes. If no one is near it, it calls out with an inviting chirp to let you know it is waiting for a visitor. Once you get close, it emits a series of grinding sounds.

“The sound experience is meant to be at one moment annoying, and at other moments very compelling,” said co-designer Loukia Tsafoulia. “Sometimes you want to hug it, and sometimes you want to move away from it.”

The piece, about nine feet across and nine feet tall, is meant to be a kind of cinema space where the movie watches you. Its surface is outfitted with several ports that let you peer inside. Some of those ports are outfitted with cameras that take video of your eyeball and project it in real time on the skin of the object.

“That’s the main experience: a central node of multiple projections,” said the other designer, Severino Alfonso. “You move around it, so it forces the idea of a sphere. But we don’t want a sphere. We want to deform it and make it a weird alien form.”

Alfonso and Tsafoulia say the object figuratively “steals” your body parts by filming your eyes and incorporating them into itself. If several people interact with the object at once, all of their eyes merge on the surface of Synesthesia.

“It’s a beautiful fusing moment where … your body part, and my body part becomes one. It’s more of a symbolic understanding of shaping something collectively,” said Tsafoulia.