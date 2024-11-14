From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Major figures in the Philadelphia arts and civics communities will convene Tuesday at Drexel University for the first-of-its-kind Cultural Dynamics Summit hosted by the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance.

“The time is right for Philadelphia’s cultural community, our elected officials and other stakeholders to come together to discuss the future of arts and culture,” Cultural Alliance President Patricia Wilson Aden said. “We’re hoping that Cultural Dynamics will be a true springboard for future efforts to really integrate — deeply integrate — arts and culture into decision making.”

The summit will be split into three panels, each exploring different intersections of culture and politics in Philadelphia.

Panel one, “The Role of Arts & Culture in Building a Thriving Philadelphia,” will unite business, research and arts and culture leaders for a conversation about how cultural endeavors in Philadelphia can lead to economic growth. The second panel, “Arts, Culture, and Community Power-Building,” will discuss how arts and heritage can connect marginalized communities. Finally, a third panel, “Creative & Cultural Pathways to Healthier & Greener Communities,” is set to explore how creative initiatives can foster a healthy, sustainable future.

Before the panels, attendees will have the opportunity for structured networking. Additionally, two performances from local artists are scheduled between the day’s discussions.