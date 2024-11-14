Arts and culture leaders to gather at first-ever Cultural Dynamics Summit at Drexel University
The day-long event, hosted by the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, will explore the intersections of culture and politics in the city.
Major figures in the Philadelphia arts and civics communities will convene Tuesday at Drexel University for the first-of-its-kind Cultural Dynamics Summit hosted by the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance.
“The time is right for Philadelphia’s cultural community, our elected officials and other stakeholders to come together to discuss the future of arts and culture,” Cultural Alliance President Patricia Wilson Aden said. “We’re hoping that Cultural Dynamics will be a true springboard for future efforts to really integrate — deeply integrate — arts and culture into decision making.”
The summit will be split into three panels, each exploring different intersections of culture and politics in Philadelphia.
Panel one, “The Role of Arts & Culture in Building a Thriving Philadelphia,” will unite business, research and arts and culture leaders for a conversation about how cultural endeavors in Philadelphia can lead to economic growth. The second panel, “Arts, Culture, and Community Power-Building,” will discuss how arts and heritage can connect marginalized communities. Finally, a third panel, “Creative & Cultural Pathways to Healthier & Greener Communities,” is set to explore how creative initiatives can foster a healthy, sustainable future.
Before the panels, attendees will have the opportunity for structured networking. Additionally, two performances from local artists are scheduled between the day’s discussions.
Laurie Zierer, panelist and Executive Director of PA Humanities, a partner organization for the event, expressed excitement at the prospect of unifying Philadelphia’s arts and political sectors.
“Arts and culture is not just about economics,” Zierer said. “We drive business and create wealth and workforce development in the city, but we also bring the power of being human … as well as telling our stories and lifting … the many, many cultures that are unique to Philadelphia.”
Maria Rosario Jackson, the Chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, is set to be the keynote speaker. According to Aden, Jackson initiated the conversation surrounding Philadelphia arts and politics during NEA’s “Healing, Bridging, Thriving” conference earlier this year.
“Through the transformative power of the arts, we create connection and foster healing, enhance economic vitality, and enact lasting social change in our communities,” Jackson said in a release. “This convening will bring together leaders in arts and culture, the public sector, business, and more — all critical partners for integrating the arts into civic life.”
To register and learn more about the event, visit the Cultural Alliance’s website.
