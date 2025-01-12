From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s cultural community is taking a major step toward stronger advocacy and wider impact with the launch of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance’s (GPCA) new Social Impact Database.

This online tool, which is publicly accessible and searchable by topic, location, and organization, brings together information from more than 50 arts organizations. It offers over 100 social and educational programs focused on mental health, education, justice reform, environmental protection and more.

By consolidating these community-focused initiatives into one centralized platform, the GPCA aims to equip government officials and residents with a clear view of how the city’s arts and culture sector is addressing pressing social issues.

“Our goal is that the database will give Philadelphia’s government officials a tangible tool to better serve the city’s population,” said Kristen Vinh, GPCA’s director of data and research. “The tool will also raise greater awareness of social impact programming and services by arts and cultural organizations.”

Some of the responding organizations include 1812 Productions, an all-comedy theater company that offers theater education programs for students with physical and developmental disabilities and those learning English; Opera Philadelphia which offers opera performances with optional live, verbal descriptions of the action on stage; and the urban boating organization Riverways which trains Camden youth to lead kayak and canoe trips on the Cooper River to show people the history and ecology of the New Jersey waterway.

One of the responding organizations, Da Vinci Art Alliance, is a South Philly art gallery that runs art therapy programs in senior living facilities and street festivals in vulnerable places.

“We reclaim and revitalize public space that’s impacted by violence and economic instability,” said executive director Samantha Connors. “That started after the mass shooting on South Street a couple years ago but has expanded to other communities where we create night markets that bring together harm reduction organizations, as well as artists and makers from the neighborhood.”

The Social Impact Database does not represent the entire cultural sector. The GPCA sent out a survey to organizations that voluntarily responded. Most of the responding organizations can be categorized as educational or community (38%) and performing arts (24%). 16% of respondents were museums and visual arts groups, 16% were service and support organizations, and 4% were media.

Most of the responding organizations are relatively small: more than half have a budget of under $500,000. Collectively, respondents served over 700,000 people with in-person services.