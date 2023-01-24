Flower Show to light up Convention Center with ‘Garden Electric’

On Monday the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society unveiled some of what visitors can expect from the largest and oldest indoor flower show in the world, this year turning 194 years old. With a theme of “Garden Electric,” the return indoors will highlight the exciting aspects of plants and flowers.

Some designers plan to augment the natural thrill of flowers with artificial enhancement. The preview showed a few plans in which designers will build indoor spaces within the indoor space, enabling them to use lights, projections, and sounds to create a controlled immersive environment.

The centerpiece design created by the Flower Show itself will be wrapped in a mesh skim that will “conceal and encapsulate the space.” Designer Jonathan Wright of the Newfields public garden in Indianapolis will create an enclosure for a mixed-media installation of projections, music, and florals.

Apiary Studios of Philadelphia will enclose its exhibition space with light-blocking scrim to create a night garden.

“In the last two years we’ve seen designers want to bring guests into the space so they can personalize their design vision,” Pearsoll said. “People are looking to take advantage of projection and other ways of immersing a guest. So everybody’s creating a little world that you can either stand in or be in or look in. Definitely a big trend we’re seeing this year.”

Mayor Jim Kenney was on hand at the preview to say he is a big fan of the Flower Show, and that this would be the final Flower Show in his tenure as mayor, during which the show was forced to be held in FDR Park.

“Really difficult from an infrastructure standpoint to maintain that, but based on what we went through with COVID it was the right thing to do,” Kenney said. “I’m glad we’re back in the Center.”