UPenn designed its newest hospital building for healing

“Tree of Life” rises up through the ceiling of the atrium into the floor above it. Lin said she wanted the piece to feel organic to the space without dominating it. The sprawling, twisting shape of “Decoding the Tree of Life” was inspired by a branching tree, the shape of the Schuylkill River, and the double helix structure of DNA.

“Those are all things that really represent life,” said Regina Cunningham, the CEO of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “I think it truly represents what we do here in hospitals, and in particular in this hospital, which is really focused on the future of advanced medicine.”

Evidence shows that art can aid in recovery

Cunningham said artwork is an essential part of the design of the hospital, along with its color palette, electric lighting, and ample natural light. Rather than white walls with fluorescent lighting, for example, hallways in the Pavilion are painted shades of cool grays with soft, indirect lighting tucked behind recesses built into the ceiling. That way patients wheeled on gurneys, on their backs looking up, will not have to endure the glare of harsh overhead lights.

“It almost has a spa-like quality,” said Cunningham, a former nurse who believes these details are not just pleasant, but lead to improvements in patient health.

“They have a healing aesthetic,” she added. “I think it creates an environment that is therapeutic.”

A growing body of evidence supports the notion that art and design can have measurable impacts on patient recovery. When designing “Tree of Life,” Lin considered the fact that her piece in the atrium would be the first thing many people see as they enter the hospital.

“I do think art can elevate your spirits. It can make you feel a little happier, or it can terrify you and make you feel less-than,” said Lin, who trained as an architect. “If you walk into a room that’s painted red versus walking into a room that’s painted blue, it’s going to completely change your perception of how you feel. That in itself says a lot.”

A long corridor around the corner from Lin’s work leads to an escalator and a bank of elevators. On the 127-foot wall, hospital visitors will find the Pavilion’s second, large-scale art installation, a mural of geometric shapes painted in a range of bright colors and a rainbow spectrum of soft pastels.