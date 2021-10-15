How HUP plans the big move — including patients — to its new Pavilion building

Rehearsing for the move

The hospital’s staff is busy preparing for move-in day. Thursday marked the last of three “dress rehearsals,” during which each department walked through every step of its day-to-day operations in the new building. Staff members noted details ranging from where the linens will be stored, to how to call security if a patient or visitor becomes aggravated or violent. (Nurses can wear electronic sensors, which they can squeeze to call for help automatically.)

Dr. Monisha Kumar is the director of the Neuro ICU and an associate professor of neurology, and anesthesiology, and critical care. Her unit is moving to the 10th floor of the Pavilion. She said she’s looking forward to being less isolated from the rest of the hospital. In the new building, her ICU unit — where patients with serious and acute brain injuries will stay — can be transferred easily to the neurosurgery unit or elsewhere.

“For patient safety, which is something I feel very passionately about, it’s been hard to take patients to leave the ICU and bring them to the general wards,” she said, adding that the new setup will also allow teams to work in close proximity to one another, instead of at opposite ends of the hospital, as they are now.

“It makes that care more streamlined and more patient-centered, because you want to have a team that knows you intimately and you don’t want to have a team that has to relearn everything,” she said.

Kumar is expecting to move upward of 20 patients from the neuro ICU to the new building on Oct. 30, some of whom could be in a coma or other critical condition. She’s been a part of big moves before, but not where all the aspects of the hospital are moving alongside the patients — the blood banks, the labs, the pharmacy.

“I suppose that’s a little nerve-wracking, but I have every confidence we’re going to do it well,” she said.

Before the Pavilion opens, Penn Medicine needs to staff up. The new hospital created 600 new positions, and signing bonuses are being offered to sweeten the deal — up to $15,000, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. In total, more than 10,000 staff members will be trained to work in the building, though they won’t all be there at once. The health system as a whole employs 40,000. Many of the open positions are for nurses, for which shortages are being experienced nationwide.

Cole said the teams responsible for caring for patients on day one are fully staffed.