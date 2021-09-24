‘People called us heroes’: Pa. nurses sound the alarm on unsafe working conditions

Nurses at hospitals across southeastern Pennsylvania came out Thursday afternoon to protest what they call unacceptable and unsafe working conditions.

“The nurses and the techs here, we walked through fire,” said Temple University Hospital ICU nurse Mary Adamson. “People called us heroes for a couple of months, and then everything went away.”

Adamson, who is also president of the Temple University Nurses Association, which represents more than 1,300 nurses, said she’s seen her colleagues leave the hospital in droves, and that the attrition has led to unsafe conditions for patients. Those two dynamics — poor working conditions and unsafe environments for patients — create a negative feedback loop for nurses.

“They don’t want their license being revoked, they’re afraid of being hurt, and they just can’t deal with the stress of not being able to give their patients what their patients need,” Adamson said.