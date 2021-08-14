Jefferson Frankford nurses want to unionize, call attention to staffing issues

Angela Cleghorn, local president of the Jeanes Nurses Association, was in attendance to express her support. Her local went through its unionization effort at Temple University Health System’s Jeanes Campus in 2007, and she wanted to remind the crowd why the nurses were gathered outside Frankford Hospital Friday.

“We experienced some of the things that you guys are experiencing today. You just have to stay strong. The ultimate goal here is patient safety. How can we take care of patients safely and effectively if hospital administrators think that it’s OK to overburden and overstress your workload? We all know it’s not safe. That’s why you’re here,” Cleghorn said.

Veronica Harding has been a registered nurse only since graduating in May 2020. She was hired by Jefferson Frankford in July. It only took six months to feel the burnout from her “dream job,” an experience other new nurses have felt as well.

“As I work throughout the past year, one of the worst years to become a nurse, I realize I cannot provide those things for my patients with the resources I am given currently,” Harding said.

The nurses were front and center Friday, but also present were several local and state officials, such as Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym. Her remarks drew several bursts of applause from the crowd.

“I’m here because we have seen labor organizing rise up all across the city of Philadelphia, from small health care, nonprofits, to the Museum of Art, to media outlets, and right here on this corner. The future of the city lies in your hands. I know the fight feels overwhelming,” Gym said.

Alluding to the gun violence and opioid epidemics along with the ongoing fight against the coronavirus, Gym said that the nurses have been working hard.

“We’re all out here because we have been relentless about supporting you. And to hell with anybody who tries to bust a union. Not only is it a disgrace, it is illegal, it is unconstitutional, and every single person at the city, state, and federal level will fight it with every ounce that you got,” Gym said.

Councilmember Kendra Brooks used her time at the microphone to acknowledge the city as home to many labor actions and collectives.

“Philly is a union town. And we have the right — you have the right to have union representation in this fight. And I’ll stand with PASNAP wherever you go,” Brooks said.

State lawmakers Jason Dawkins, Danilo Burgos, Sharif Street, Nikil Saval, and Joseph Hohenstein, as well as Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez also took turns at the podium voicing their support for the nurses.