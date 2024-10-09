He said that since last week, Main Line Health has been tracking how much IV fluid it uses, and using less of it. For instance, if a patient can still drink, health care workers might give them a bottle of Gatorade instead of an IV. Or, a nurse may inject a medication with a syringe and flush it with a small amount of saline, which uses far less fluid than the usual practice of putting the medication in a bag of IV fluid that an electronic pump pushes into the patient.

Stallkamp added that Main Line Health is reviewing their orders every 24 hours, and that they have been receiving only about 40% of their usual supply of IV fluid.

“We’re looking at literally almost everything that’s out there in order to conserve.”

He said the measures have decreased the amount of IV fluid the health system uses, but they are still not at the level they need to be. He estimates this shortage could go on for weeks, or even months.

“We right now have enough fluids on tap to be able to continue to provide surgeries,” he said. “But we’ll continue to watch: There are many health systems across the country who have actually had to start to pause surgeries. And we are hoping not to be one of those.”

Penn Medicine, Jefferson Health and the Delaware Healthcare Association (on behalf of their hospitals) all said they are managing their inventory and conserving their supplies. Most Temple Health locations use a different IV supplier, but that company has also limited how much a hospital can order at a time to prevent hoarding.

Hospitals have dealt with supply chain issues before, both during the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2017, when Hurricane Maria hit another factory in Puerto Rico that makes IV fluids, said Christopher Chamberlain, vice president of emergency management at the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.

“There is some historical precedence there … but this particular disruption ranks up there fairly high,” he said. “From an emergency management standpoint, we certainly take the standpoint of worst case scenario for this extending for an extended period of time, and then hope really for the best.”

He said people who need care should still go to their doctor or a hospital, and that people in emergency situations will get the care they need.