Booth said the biggest challenges the crew has faced involves the terrain, as they’re working in “high mountains and low valleys.” Roads are also washed out or blocked by mudslides and other debris, such as trees.

“They all have to be cut through,” Booth said. “We’ve been working with multiple agencies and even the local county folks to get us where we need to go to do our mission.”

Upon arrival, PA-TF1 had to deal with an urgent medical mission, in which crews had to cut their way through an obstructed driveway to get to a person who was using a ventilator off of spare power from a generator.

“We finally got them into the back of a medic unit at about 4 a.m. in the morning,” Booth said. “It took every bit of six hours to get to the person, get them packaged and get them out. There’s one thing to cut a path for us to get through to walk and get our ATVs in. It’s a whole different thing to get a medic unit in there.”

“Our medical team manager, who’s a doctor, he estimated that person might have had six to eight hours left on their ventilator,” Booth said. “They were supplying electricity off of an inverter in their own van that was nearly out of gas. So if we didn’t start that operation immediately and get it done and in a timely manner, that person may not have had a successful outcome.”

The team is scheduled to be there for 10–14 days, which could be extended with the permission of sponsoring agencies such as the Philadelphia Fire Department. So far, they’ve helped eight people dealing with urgent medical issues get to safety. Through the difficult situation, Booth said the local communities have been handling it the best they can.

“The people are very self-reliant,” Booth said. “They’re loggers, there’s a big stone industry down here. They’re already starting to rebuild the roads faster than the county can even catch up to them. The main thing is going to be getting power restored and the infrastructure that’s been washed away rebuilt, which may take some time to do.”