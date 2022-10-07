As of Oct. 3, authorities were still calculating the damage from the hurricane. Hazardous Materials Manager Patrick Turner said the task force’s job right now is to help others in their “absolute worst time of need.”

“I can’t imagine having to rebuild a house, let alone a complete life,” Turner said. “You know, we’re all going home when we go home. We have jobs. We have families. We have places to live. The majority of the people, they are starting over from zero.”

The city dealt with a record storm surge of just over seven feet when the storm hit. Turner said the devastation he’s seeing is shocking.

“There’s no rhyme or reason as to why this house appears to be relatively untouched, while the houses on either side of it are gone,” Turner said. “You know, when I say gone, they’re gone. Picture, you know, for the people in the Philadelphia area, picture Ocean City, New Jersey or Atlantic City or Sea Isle [City], just gone.”