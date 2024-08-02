How Philly area hospitals are dealing with a national shortage of blood culture bottles

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Hospitals in the Philadelphia region are dealing with the fallout from a shortage of blood culture bottles. A few weeks ago, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out alerts about the nationwide shortage.

Health care providers and labs routinely use these bottles to test for infections in patients’ blood. They contain a solution that helps bacteria grow. The manufacturer estimates the shortage will continue for at least a few more weeks, stating that the problem is due to issues with the supply of plastic. It’s serious enough that some doctors have discussed using expired bottles.

As the chief of infectious diseases and preventive medicine for Main Line Health, which has five hospitals in southeastern Pennsylvania, Brett Gilbert oversees infection control.

“It’s a rapidly evolving issue because we don’t know week to week necessarily what our supply is going to be,” he said.

These blood culture bottles are designed to work in a specific testing machine, which many hospitals around the country use. That is also why it is challenging to just replace them.

Gilbert said that since Main Line Health heard about this problem, they have been conserving these bottles. For example, they save them for people who could have serious infections and need these tests the most. For instance, Gilbert said that in the past, they might have ordered blood cultures for patients who have uncomplicated urinary tract infections or cellulitis, a common bacterial skin infection. However, it’s unlikely these patients would have infections in their blood, so during this shortage, doctors may not order blood cultures for those patients.

“It can potentially impact care and that’s why we’ve tried to come up with these mitigation strategies,” he added, explaining that the standards for what kind of patient gets a blood culture can change as the supply of these bottles changes.

He said Main Line Health is also ensuring that medical staff collect enough blood for every bottle so that no bottle is wasted. He said he has not seen such a serious shortage of these bottles in his 25 years of practicing medicine.