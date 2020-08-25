Ian Morrison started to feel fatigued at the beginning of March. He had a cough and had trouble breathing, but the 46-year-old Philadelphian didn’t suspect he had the coronavirus — he didn’t have a fever.

Morrison, who is better known as his drag persona Brittany Lynn, got worried when his fingers turned a bluish-purple. That’s when he rushed to the hospital.

“There are barricades, like it’s post-apocalyptic, and they run at you with these hazmat suits, like in a horror movie, and I put my arms in the air like I was being arrested,” is how Morrison described the scene from those early days of the pandemic.

He was given a mask and taken inside, where doctors conducted several exams, including a COVID-19 test. Soon after, Morrison was informed he had tested positive. When his story was featured in the Philadelphia Gay News, Morrison received several phone calls and messages from people suggesting that he donate his plasma.

Convalescent plasma therapy in itself is not new, though its use with patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is still experimental and the Food and Drug Administration only just gave it emergency use authorization Sunday, under pressure from the White House. (With the exception of remdesivir, no drug is proven safe and effective for treating the virus.) People who recover from COVID-19 have antibodies in their blood that have helped them fight the virus. Researchers want to know if the blood of recovered patients can be donated to others with severe cases, to help them fight it as well.

“I would never wish COVID on anyone else. They kept saying, ‘You’re such a young age’ — which I thought was hysterical because I’m in my late 40s — but they were like, ‘You’re strong and vital, and probably take good care of yourself.’ So if I had a horrible reaction and I was in good shape…” Morrison said, trailing off. “To think they could turn my plasma into a cure, and all I have to do is donate blood, why wouldn’t I do that?”

Yet many gay men like Morrison are ineligible to donate blood and convalescent plasma. Men who have sex with men, referred to clinically as MSM, aren’t permitted to donate unless they haven’t had such relations in the past three months. The FDA policy stems from back in the 1980s, when blood-donation prohibitions were put in place during the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Talk show host Andy Cohen recently spoke publicly about his own experience with the donor restrictions. Cohen, who is gay, visited a blood center to donate plasma after recovering from COVID-19, only to be told he wasn’t permitted because of his sexual activity.

Prior to 2015, men who have sex with men couldn’t donate blood at all. Beginning that year, they were allowed to donate only if they hadn’t had sex with a man in one year. In April, the FDA reduced the deferral period to three months because of the need for blood donations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s kind of weird, because you could go in and not say you’re gay. What are they going to do? Investigate you? But people just follow that. It’s like at Christmas, you see the Salvation Army asking you for change, and even though they’re so anti-gay, you still give them money, because it’s helping people,” Morrison said with a laugh.

Before the pandemic, Morrison knew about the FDA restrictions. So he assumed policies around donating plasma were similar. When Jefferson University Hospital informed him and other recovered COVID-19 patients of its coronavirus clinical trials, his assumptions were confirmed. The online questionnaire asked male donors about their sexual history with men.

“To think that there are restrictions because of my lifestyle is ridiculous in 2020,” Morrison said.

“I spend a lot of time working with every city official you can think of, I run a big Mummers group, I’m involved with all parts of the community — gay and straight — I run drag queen storytime, so I constantly work with children, I do children’s education programs. So, not to toot my own horn, but I think I’ve accomplished a lot,” Morrison said. “And they can take that feeling that I’ve worked 24 years helping others, and make that feeling go away just by saying I can’t donate blood — as if it’s dirty or different from other people. It’s the most discriminatory thing I think I’ve ever faced as a gay man.”

In April, New Jersey’s Sheila Oliver, Delaware’s Bethany Hall Long and Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman joined a coalition of lieutenant governors urging the FDA to lift the restrictions. The agency is now participating in a study researching their effectiveness.

LGBTQ+ advocates said while shortening the deferral period to three months was a step in the right direction, the policy is outdated, discriminatory and not science-led.

“This policy, like many criminalization laws that exist in the United States, stem back to a time when HIV and AIDS was coming about, so people who were living in fear passed laws that discriminated against the LGBTQ community,” said Christian Fuscarino, executive director of Garden State Equality. “But we know now, through science, these laws are nothing but discriminatory, not based in fact, and actually hurting people’s lives by not getting as much help as we can, especially during a pandemic.”

The Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law estimated that 360,000 men who would like to donate plasma are not able to because of these restrictions. Their plasma could help save the lives of more than 1 million Americans.

“Convalescent plasma, I think, is even more valuable than toilet paper right now. And we know this plasma provides antibodies from COVID survivors and helps active infected patients to recover more quickly. So, you have millions of men that could be saving millions of lives,” said Salvatore Seeley, program director of health and wellness programs for the community service organization CAMP Rehoboth.