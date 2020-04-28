Learning plasma’s effectiveness, on a large scale

Much more recently than 1918, convalescent plasma therapy was tried for treatment of H1N1, Ebola and the Zika virus. Emma Meagher, vice dean and chief clinical officer at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine, said that in those outbreaks, the data on plasma’s effectiveness as a treatment is not very extensive. For example, there was a lack of potential donors researchers could draw from with Zika, which was mostly contained to South America, largely Brazil.

At Penn now, a two-part study is underway looking into the effectiveness of the treatment with COVID-19.

The first aspect of the study is a donor protocol, in which researchers are identifying people who previously had COVID-19 infections and are now at least 28 days’ symptom-free. Once someone is identified, the team invites that individual to Penn’s apheresis, or transfusion medicine suite so it can obtain one unit of plasma. The level of antibodies in that unit of plasma is then measured.

The second part of the study is the clinical trial protocol, in which patients currently in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment receive plasma. Meagher said that for this part researchers are interested in two patient populations: those who are critically ill in the intensive care unit and need mechanical ventilation, and patients who are less sick and not in the ICU but are still hospitalized.

This part of the study is based on enrolling 50 patients. Those who are critically ill will receive a unit of plasma on top of their regular COVID treatment. The results would be compared to a plasma study being conducted at the National Institutes of Health that has a placebo component.

Patients who are less severely ill will be part of a randomized placebo control trial. Half the patients will receive the regular standard of care and the other half will receive the plasma along with their normal treatment.

“The end points we are looking for in the clinical trial is to see if the antibody titers in the recipients — the patients who receive the infusion — rise and remain elevated,” said Meagher, who is helping to lead the study. “And we are also interested in seeing if those increases in antibodies correlate with an improved clinical outcome. Do they get off the ventilator earlier? Do they have a shorter hospital stay? Is their pulmonary function improved over a shorter period of time in comparison to a control group?”

By mid- to late May, Meagher said, researchers will have a good sense of the plasma treatment response and will be able to confidentially share their results so far with other centers.

The clinical trial component was recently greenlighted by the FDA through the request of an emergency investigational new drug application. She said her team planned to start treating patients this week.

One unique feature of the clinical trial also will include antibody testing.

Scott Hensley, a viral immunologist and microbiology professor at Penn, has helped develop a test to determine whether someone has ever been infected by the coronavirus. Hundreds of health care workers at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania have given blood so far, with the hope of determining if they have some level of immunity to the virus.

“We want to test patients serially so we can actually determine what the time course of antibody development is, which is really important to us in predicting the time course of recovery and allowing us to estimate how quickly people can return to health,” Meagher said. “We’re going for precision here. We want to try to see if the antibody levels themselves correlate with improved outcome.”

The aim is to roll the treatment out first at HUP and Penn Presbyterian, Meagher said, since they are two of the Penn health system’s most affected hospitals in the region right now.

Three hundred donors will be sought over the next four weeks — a high goal, she said, though finding eager and eligible donors is the least of their problems.

“We get people are in a spirit of giving right now and everyone wants to help in some way, and so we have lots of us fielding calls every day of patients who have recovered, friends of friends, college kids reaching out to say that they would like to do something,” Meagher said.

People who think they might be eligible can reach out through the Penn Medicine website.

In speaking with other health systems that have started the treatment, such as Mount Sinai and NYU Langone Medical Center, Meagher said, they are hearing anecdotally from physicians who have given plasma to COVID-19 patients that there have been no adverse effects and no toxicities so far.

“But they are very cautious to say it’s working, and I think that’s partly because it’s not being done in a sort of rigid experimental model where there isn’t a controlled experiment,” Meagher said.