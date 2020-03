Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

As people try to wrap their heads around the COVID-19 pandemic, historians are pointing towards a different pandemic: the 1918 flu outbreak. Here’s the story of why that disease hit Philadelphia especially hard, and what we can take from it today.

Guest: Robert Hicks, scholar and historian at the College of Physicians of Philadelphia