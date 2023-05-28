On a recent Monday morning in a simulation lab at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Brian Schwartz attached clear tubes of all different sizes to a large machine with several monitors, dials, and pumps.

During a real surgery in a hospital operating room, those tubes carry blood back and forth between a patient’s body and a heart-lung bypass machine, which oxygenates and circulates the blood so that surgeons can work on the heart.

Schwartz is a perfusionist, a professional who operates these machines.

“Our field is very young actually,” said Schwartz, who is program director of cardiovascular perfusion at Jefferson. “And ironically, the first open-heart surgery that was performed utilizing the heart-lung machine was right here.”

Seventy years ago this month, Philadelphia researcher and surgeon Dr. John Gibbon used his invention of the heart-lung machine to perform the world’s first successful open-heart surgery on an 18-year-old woman at what was then called Jefferson Medical College Hospital.

The procedure and use of the machine was the beginning of many more successful surgeries and medical advancements. More than two million people worldwide undergo open-heart surgeries each year, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Over the years, scientists built upon Gibbon’s early invention to create the modern-day heart-lung machine.

“I’m blessed to teach at an institution where the first heart-lung machine was utilized,” Schwartz said. “And the coolest part about that story is that Dr. Gibbon’s wife was his perfusionist.”