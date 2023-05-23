The walls of Eo Trueblood’s office are covered in images of body parts, medical devices, and surgical procedures.

He pointed to a black and white graphite sketch of a human heart, exposed in the chest cavity, ready for a coronary artery bypass. It’s an image he captured while being embedded with a medical team in the operating room.

“So, the number one rule of sketching in the O.R. — no erasers,” Trueblood said with a laugh. “You don’t want to be putting sprinkles everywhere.”

Trueblood, a certified medical illustrator at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, has another rule for himself.

“If a person looks at the illustration and has no idea what’s going on, I’ve completely failed,” he said. “A few words or a couple of labels can add to what they’re understanding, but ultimately, you should be able to look at it and say, ‘Two [conjoined] twins, they’re separated right down the middle and there’s some vascular anatomy,’ and that’s it.”

In a digital age where most people have thousands of images of human hearts or lungs right at their fingertips, it may come as a surprise that hospitals like the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia employ an in-house team of medical illustrators.

But Trueblood said their work often goes far beyond the static images found online.

“You have to be able to tell a story and understand how to tell a story visually,” Trueblood said, “simplifying really complex concepts and procedures and diagnoses and distilling them into a visual that anyone can look at and understand.”

Trueblood, co-founder of CHOP’s Stream Studios, said medical illustration is a small, but unique field that has a lot of offer.

There are only an estimated 2,000 certified professionals worldwide, according to the Association of Medical Illustrators. Unlike other kinds of artists, they study anatomy, physiology, and other biomedical subjects in addition to taking courses on drawing, graphics, and design.

They assist with cadaver dissections, learn how to translate very detailed scientific research, and sit in on medical procedures in order to create illustrations with accuracy and specificity.

Sometimes that involves capturing what’s known as a “surgical moment,” which can later be used as a teaching tool.

“It’s the moment that is most didactic. It teaches a technique,” Trueblood said. “It’ll inform the surgeon who’s looking at that illustration about tissue reaction, how things are being moved and stretched, what instrumentation is being used.”