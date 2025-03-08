Philly scientists, protesters join nationwide push to ‘Stand up for Science’ opposing Trump’s funding cuts

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Friday morning, more than two thousand people gathered in front of City Hall in Philadelphia to protest the Trump administration‘s cuts to science and research.

This demonstration was part of the “Stand up for Science” protests happening across almost every state in the U.S., and a few locations in Europe and Canada.

The Trump administration wants to drastically reduce how much the National Institutes of Health pays for what are called “indirect costs” related to research grants. The new limit for indirect costs, covering expenses such as building maintenance or electricity, would be 15% of a grant. A federal judge has temporarily blocked this measure. Earlier this week, Nature reported that the NIH has already started canceling research grants that involve transgender populations, gender identity, and environmental justice, among other topics.