Some Philadelphia-area scientists have gotten federal research funding back, after a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration could not give any reason for taking away their grants in the first place.

A few months ago, hundreds of researchers around the country learned that the National Institutes of Health had cancelled their already approved research grants.

Delaware, New Jersey and 14 other states joined professional organizations like the American Public Health Association to sue the Trump administration over those cuts.

Earlier this summer, a Massachusetts federal judge appointed by former President Ronald Reagan ruled that the Trump administration illegally terminated the grants, saying that the cuts were “arbitrarily and capriciously terminated.” NIH then moved to reinstate about roughly 900 grants that had been blacklisted.

Scientists say they have gotten the money back, but the past few months have already done lasting damage to U.S. science and scientists.

Biochemist Karl Schmitz at the University of Delaware studies the bacterium that causes tuberculosis, a serious lung disease that kills hundreds of patients in the U.S. and more than 1 million around the world a year. His hope is that his research can someday lead to new treatments against the disease.

The NIH cancelled his research claiming that it was related to “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” without any further explanation or definition of the phrase. The Massachusetts judge wrote in his ruling that no Trump official “has ever defined it to this Court — and this Court has asked multiple times,” adding that “it’s definition is purely circular reasoning: DEI is DEI.”