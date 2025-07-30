From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Trump administration has canceled hundreds of research grants that the National Institutes of Health had already approved. New research finds the cuts have taken a chunk out of the economies of every state and every county in the U.S., including more than $400 million and more than a thousand jobs lost from Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey.

Allie Sinclair, a cognitive neuroscientist at the University of Pennsylvania, worked with other researchers to map how the research cuts impact communities outside of the individual universities and research institutions. Her work estimates the economic impact of: lost salaries from scientists, researchers, and facilities staff; and the impact of those people spending less money in their communities. Her group used estimates based on a recent annual report from United for Medical Research, a coalition of research institutions that advocates for federal research funding, as well as Census data on commuting patterns to show where people live and work.

Sinclair said some researchers and staff may relocate to an area to work on a specific project or lab, so research institutions are major employers that attract people to communities. She added that the economic impact stands out more in places that aren’t big cities, because a university may be an important economic anchor for those regions.

“For example, the Mayo Clinic has multiple locations, which are not corresponding to big population centers, and yet they’re suffering a lot as a result of these funding cuts,” she said. “This impact is going to hit counties across the whole U.S. in red, blue, and purple states alike, and that includes both urban and rural areas.”

She said more than 50,000 people checked out the economic impact map her team made when they launched earlier this year.

“People were zooming into their local area, taking a screenshot of the losses in their county or their congressional district, and then posting that on social media, tagging community leaders, tagging local government officials, and tagging their congressional representatives to say, ‘Look what’s happening in your community.'”

Sinclair said she and her team update the data on their site regularly, and have also talked about including the impact of the Trump administration’s cuts to other federal science agencies, like the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy.

In response to this work, a spokesperson for the National Institutes of Health sent a statement saying that “NIH is carefully reviewing all grants to assure NIH is addressing the United States chronic disease epidemic. NIH and HHS are taking actions to prioritize research that directly (affects) the health of Americans. “