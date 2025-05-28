From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Political scientist Jeremy Springman got a doctoral degree at the University of Pennsylvania, and came back two years ago as a research assistant professor, intending to stay for the long term. Now he’s looking for jobs again.

The funding for his position runs out at the end of the summer. He and others in his lab group worked on research contracts for the U.S. Agency for International Development, which the Trump administration effectively dismantled.

“Basically all the people that we’ve worked with over the past five years are also out of work. And that happened to them much more abruptly than it’s happening to us,” he said. “We at least have a little bit of runway. Those … people we’ve been working with really went from having a career one moment, to not the next.”

He worked at the Penn Development Research Initiative, which brought political scientists, health policy researchers, economists and people from other fields together to work on questions including how climate change affects migration patterns, and how to protect national parks from fires and poaching. Aside from Springman, data scientists, research assistants and early career researchers have also lost funding and are looking for jobs. The group had sent out job offers that they had to cancel.

One of the projects Springman worked on was a data collection and processing tool that uses dozens of machine learning models and other techniques to track media coverage in more than 60 countries that the U.S. government was interested in. The tool can be used to figure out what was happening in those countries, and then generate reports for U.S. policymakers to inform foreign policy decisions. They published some findings showing how their model could predict which countries might require a travel warning from the State Department.

They started this work in 2019, during the first Trump administration. Every year, they met with USAID and other government agencies to learn about what the agencies wanted to understand, which would set their research agenda.

“We had really carved out a space for ourselves where we could really provide unique data and analysis that was of … practical importance to the U.S. government,” Springman said.

They still have the tools, but can no longer update the data without resources to keep the project going. He said they still plan to do academic research using the data they’ve gathered over the past five years, but it will no longer be useful to the U.S. policymakers who want to make decisions based on the most up-to-date information.

This tool was still relatively new, and had yet to reach its full potential, said political scientist Daniel Sabet, who had managed research projects at USAID for the past five years, until he also lost his job when the Trump administration effectively gutted the agency. He said that to do this kind of analysis across so many countries and languages would have required a small army of people.

“These guys didn’t speak a bazillion languages and yet … the technology has advanced to the point that they were able to do this in all kinds of different languages,” Sabet said. “That was just absolutely amazing.”

He said this project stood out even more because it produced real-time data, instead of surveys that could take months to draw conclusions.

A State Department spokesperson said the department is “continuing essential lifesaving programs and making strategic investments that strengthen our partners and our own country” and “continually evaluating all our foreign assistance programs to ensure they make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”

The University of Pennsylvania did not respond to a request for comment.