Princeton physics experiment aims to shed light on disruptive solar flares

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A multimillion-dollar science experiment at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory started operations after years of construction.

The Facility for Laboratory Reconnection Experiments, or FLARE, studies a phenomenon called magnetic reconnection. This happens on the surface of the sun, when magnetic fields change in such a way that causes explosions called solar flares. Those explosions send off charged particles that can hit Earth’s atmosphere, causing the northern lights, but they can also disrupt power grids, satellites, and GPS systems that pilots and farmers rely on.

One recent and notable disruption happened in May of last year, in the middle of planting season for midwestern states. It disabled the satellites that guide the exact placement of corn seeds, delaying planting and leading to an estimated $500 million in losses due to lower corn yields.

Crucially, scientists do not yet understand why and when solar flares happen. Scientists can already study solar flares by staring at the sun’s surface, “waiting for magic to happen”, but a “natural phenomenon is very hard to control,” said plasma physicist Hantao Ji, one of the lead scientists.

Instead, this new experiment would study magnetic reconnection during solar flares by recreating them on a small scale in the facility that looks like a metal barrel around the size of an SUV. This effort builds on a previous experiment at the same lab called the Magnetic Reconnection Experiment, which ran for decades. However, the new experiment is larger and would allow scientists to get closer to understanding what happens at the sun, said Ji, who also worked on the previous experiment.

Hopefully, scientists will eventually understand solar flares well enough to predict when they will happen, so as to protect satellites and other important infrastructure, said Ji.

The Department of Energy supports this experiment as one of its priorities, at a time when the Trump administration has cut millions of dollars of research funding from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health, and has proposed even more cuts.