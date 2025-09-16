What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

President Donald Trump’s administration has officially moved to kill the offshore energy project off the coast of the Delmarva Peninsula.

The court motion Friday by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and other government agencies says the Maryland District Court should vacate its prior approval of the Construction and Operations Plan (COP).

The federal action comes as the Trump administration continues its antipathy toward offshore wind projects and downplays the impact of climate change and the need to combat it.

US Wind, a Baltimore-based subsidiary of an Italian energy company, has plans for two projects that would provide Maryland with renewable power.

The first project, called MarWin, is an 80,000-acre wind farm 10.7 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, and Fenwick Island, Delaware. The controversial endeavor has been challenged in court by Ocean City and various associations and interest groups. There’s a separate lawsuit in Delaware.

Then-President Joe Biden’s administration approved the construction and operations plan for the first project, MarWin, in December. The plaintiffs opposing the project in Maryland argue that federal officials at the time coordinated to bypass transparency and shortcut the statutory and regulatory requirements to approve major offshore projects “as fast as possible.” The Delaware lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior argues the US Wind project would harm tourism and the environment.

BOEM said Friday that authorization for US Wind to begin construction was faulty and that the bureau plans to re-review the information and issue a new verdict. The position largely aligns with the opponents’ assertions.

“BOEM has concluded that its prior analysis approving the COP failed to properly apply the factors and account for all the project’s potential impacts,” the agency argued. “That includes an underestimation of impacts to search and rescue operations within the project area and impacts to commercial fisheries that may not be sufficiently mitigated.”

BOEM asked the court to allow it to reconsider the earlier construction decision even if the court does not grant its request to vacate the construction plan approval.