Roadblocks from the start

The MarWin project was almost immediately the target of legal challenges. One lawsuit has plaintiffs that include Ocean City, Maryland, Delaware’s Fenwick Island and the Caesar Rodney Institute, a Delaware think tank that has connections to the fossil fuel industry. A separate lawsuit was filed earlier this year by Bethany Beach resident Edward Bintz. Both are suing the U.S. Department of the Interior. The Maryland case lists more defendants, such as the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

The two court challenges are seeking to have approvals of permits and the Construction and Operations Plan revoked.

The Department of the Interior said in a Bintz case filing that it intends to move to seek a reconsideration of the Construction and Operations Plan and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permits.

In response to a request for comment, Nancy Sopko, vice president of external affairs at US Wind, said in a statement the company remains “confident that the federal permits we secured after a multi-year and rigorous public review process are legally sound.”

The move to potentially halt the project comes in the wake of the Trump administration’s decision to cancel plans approved under former President Joe Biden to use large areas of federal waters for new offshore wind development. It’s the latest attempt to suppress the industry in the United States.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced last month it was rescinding all of the designated wind energy areas in federal waters, ending the reserve of large areas of federal waters for “speculative wind development.”

A July news release from the Department of the Interior said it would conduct an elevated review of department-related decisions and actions concerning wind and solar energy facilities, saying it was leveling the playing field for dispatchable, cost-effective and secure energy sources, such as clean coal and domestic natural gas.

“Today’s actions further deliver on President Trump’s promise to tackle the green new scam and protect the American taxpayers’ dollars,” said Adam Suess, acting assistant secretary for lands and minerals management. “American energy dominance is driven by U.S.-based production of reliable baseload energy, not regulatory favoritism towards unreliable energy projects that are solely dependent on taxpayer subsidies and foreign-sourced equipment.”