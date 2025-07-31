Crisis funding

Smeyjewski spent weeks trying to survive the summer heat without air conditioning while searching in vain for financial assistance. He said temperatures rose to dangerous levels in some parts of his house.

“It was 103 degrees in the bedroom,” he said, adding he “certainly couldn’t sleep in there.”

Smeyjewski said he finally contacted the Community Legal Aid Society Inc., which helped him get crisis funding through the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington. Catholic Charities operates the Delaware Energy Assistance Program.

Catholic Charities Executive Director Ruth White said Smeyjewski was just one of dozens of people who contacted them during that time period on the brink of disconnection.

“Earlier in the summer, when the Delmarva fees were tacked on there, we had a massive increase all at once,” she said. “Since that time, it has leveled off a little bit, but we called that a perfect storm.”

Relief funds

Delmarva has created a customer assistance fund that will provide a total of $4.5 million in relief for limited- and moderate-income customers. Those who qualify can get a $300 credit toward their bill. The state is pitching in another $1.5 million. Anthony said he believes the fund could help about 20,000 ratepayers. The utility has about 324,000 electric customers in Delaware.

“This isn’t going to fix everything, but it’s just another step in the right direction because we’re part of the community,” Anthony said. “When our communities do well, we do well.”

Delmarva also offers assistance programs, such as budget billing and delayed payment options.

Lawmakers created the Delaware Energy Fund for people who meet certain federal poverty income requirements.

Sustainable Energy Utility, a nonprofit also known as Energize Delaware, will administer both funds, said Slater, who is now executive director of the organization. He said his group is setting up how the programs will work and is supplying the $2 million in funding for the Delaware Energy Fund.

New protections for consumers

New laws could help low-income residents like Smeyjewski avoid future shutoffs. State lawmakers responded to residents’ frustration with the mounting prices by passing a package of legislation this year. However, none of the bills address payment plans. Lawmakers could make changes to 2021 tariff agreement as part of their authority to change Delaware code.

That package of legislation was signed into law by Gov. Matt Meyer, including the following bills:

Senate Bill 59 gives the Public Service Commission greater scrutiny over requested rate increases.

Senate Bill 60 prohibits regulated utilities from using customer funds to pay for any unregulated activities, like lobbying, political contributions and public relations activities.

Senate Bill 61 requires all votes of the PJM Interconnection Regional Transmission Organization to be public.

House Bill 62 restricts when or how a utility can shut off or end service.

House Bill 116 gives the Delaware Public Service Commission the ability to approve lower gas and electric rates for low-income households.

Smeyjewski’s air conditioning started humming again earlier this month, but he’s worried about keeping it on. He had to pay a $600 security deposit as part of reconnecting service. His future bills will include the security deposit, amounting to an extra $100 a month for the next six months.

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.