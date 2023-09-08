By contrast, the average electric-only residential customer has been paying about $10 more monthly since mid-July. But those users can expect a refund of perhaps a few dollars a month come January, said Matt Hartigan, the PSC’s executive director.

Both the PSC and the Delaware Division of the Public Advocate have asserted that the amount of the electric hike was unwarranted, and the parties are now negotiating on the refund.

“It is our position that this company is gold-plating their system,” said Andrea Maucher, a Public Advocate utility analyst. “They’re spending too much on their capital, on infrastructure.”

Delmarva spokesperson Candice Womer countered that the company raised the electric distribution rate because it has been spending tens of millions of dollars to keep the system sound.

“We are seeking recovery from money that we spent on the local energy grid to make it stronger and more resilient against our increasingly impactful storms, and investments that we made in our infrastructure, which helps us maintain our reliability and enhance safety,’’ Womer said. “It drives our company’s goal of providing a world class energy experience to our customers.”

Womer noted, for example, that the company has had no problem maintaining services during this week’s suffocating heat wave.

Hartigan said the parties are working toward a compromise.

“Typically, what happens at this point in the [electric] rate case is settlement negotiations occur between all the parties involved in the case, and we end up at a number between what the company thinks it deserves and what the parties think the company deserves.”

“So in January, customers, assuming the amount that is agreed upon is less than the interim rate, customers will receive a small credit on their bill to reflect the smaller increased amount.”

Asked about a potential refund, Womer said the company is “still waiting to see what that final approval will be.”

The gas supply rate isn’t subject to dispute, however, as it reflects the cost the utility pays for natural gas. That rate has been subject to great fluctuations in recent years, and skyrocketed in 2022, but has fallen significantly this year to a five-year low, according to figures supplied by Maucher.