Delmarva Power proposes ‘one of the largest’ rate hikes in its history

Power customers in Delaware could see higher energy bills this summer if the state approves a rate increase proposed this week by Delmarva Power.

In a filing with the Delaware Public Service Commission on Thursday, the power company that covers much of northern Delaware wants to increase its electric distribution rate by $72.3 million.

“As customers are struggling to pay bills, Delmarva Power is seeking one of the largest electric distribution rate increases we have ever seen,” Delaware Public Advocate Andrew Slater said in a written statement. “Simply put, reliability is extremely important but so, too, is affordability. No customer should have to choose between paying for their utility service or paying for other essential needs. It’s long past time costs are reined in just as many of their customers are trying to do.”