The Delaware River Basin Commission, the agency that oversees drinking water quality for the watershed, voted to prohibit the discharge of wastewater from fracking operations into the region’s waterways or land.

The Commissioners voted 4-0 on the measure, with the federal government abstaining. The commission is made up of representatives from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware along with a federal representative from the Army Corps of Engineers.

The DRBC said its decision will control future pollution, protect public health, and preserve the waters of the Basin — while strengthening policies around the exportation and importation of water, including wastewater, into and from the Basin.

“The DRBC Commissioners have taken a bold step to protect our Basin’s exceptional water resources,” said executive director Steve Tambini in a statement.