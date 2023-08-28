In 2019, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki gave David Mosley of the Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans a prestigious community service honor.

The Access Wilmington Award, presented by Purzycki and then-Council President Haneefa Shabazz in a public ceremony at city hall, touted Mosley’s “dedication not only to providing housing and services to homeless veterans with and without disabilities, but also for tapping into the social capital that they bring to everyone in the city.”

The Purzycki administration had such faith in Mosley that in 2022 — when his agency began running programs for clients and their families at New Castle County’s innovative Hope Center for people experiencing homelessness — the city used $690,000 of its federal pandemic relief money to support the effort.

Specifically, the city agreed to pay the vets homeless center, known as DCHV, to provide monitoring and mentoring services as well as 60 days of meals for people staying in the Hope Center, a former 192-room Sheraton hotel off Interstate 95 near New Castle.

But less than four years after paying tribute to Mosley, the city is suing him and DCHV in Superior Court, accusing him of “fraud” and “grave misrepresentation.” Specifically, the lawsuit says Mosley spent at least $339,000 of the money on unauthorized salaries for himself and other administrators, five extra months of meals, and equipment.

“Mosley’s illegal diversion of the grant funds, left the Hope Center without sufficient monitor-mentors for months, depriving homeless individuals at the Hope Center of critical supportive services,’’ according to the lawsuit.

Among other allegations, the lawsuit says Mosley knowingly sent the city “fraudulent”’ monthly invoices with costs that were “ineligible” for payment.

“These invoices were submitted to the City with the intent that eligible and ineligible costs would be reimbursed by the city,” the lawsuit said. “Mosley’s scheme was successful, and the City paid each invoice it received in full” because Wilmington relied on his “honesty and integrity.”

The invoices included documentation that all salaries for which payment was sought were for monitors and mentors, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit cites information obtained from an audit conducted by an outside contractor for the city after the Purzycki administration was notified about suspected discrepancies by New Castle County, which owns the facility. The county, along with the city of Newark, also used federal coronavirus relief dollars to pay Mosley’s agency a total of $1.75 million for the one-year contract that expired in February. The agency is no longer working with the Hope Center.

Mosley, an Air Force veteran who founded the center in 2010, would not comment on the allegations. Attorney Geoffrey Grivner, who is representing Mosley and the agency, also had no comment.

The agency has a facility in Wilmington with apartments for up to 51 formerly homeless veterans and a commercial kitchen where they learn culinary skills. Another facility for up to 60 vets is now under construction in the city.

While the lawsuit says Mosley concealed and suppressed employment information and left out other “material facts” when submitting invoices, city officials would not agree to an interview about how their own internal financial controls didn’t detect any problems until the county alerted them last fall.

“The city has no further comment beyond the information contained in the court documents,” mayoral spokesman John Rago said in a written statement, “and looks forward to recovering its funds from Mr. Mosley and his organization.”