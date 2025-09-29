A Wilmington man is facing more than five years in prison after being convicted of stealing nearly $1 million.

According to prosecutors, 43-year-old Crandall Speights swiped $345,000 in checks from area mailboxes and was awarded $560,000 in federal loans obtained through fraudulent means, totaling more than $900,000.

Speights was indicted in Sept. 2023, but fled in May of last year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware said in a news release. He was arrested in New Jersey in January.

The sentencing memo said Speights spent the ill-gotten proceeds “just lighting it up” at “the casino” and spending it on “materialistic stuff” like more than $100,000 spent on furs and another half a million on jewelry.

Law enforcement seized 40 pieces of jewelry from Speights’ home during his arrest, with a total appraised value of approximately $477,705. They included an 18-karat gold, diamond, and sapphire ring valued at $75,000 and a 1-karat gold bracelet valued at $102,900. Officers also found 11 fur coats, shawls and hats from Speights’ apartment valued at around $56,250. There were also additional checks, bank cards and stolen identification cards.

“This is an important victory for the American public,” said Yury Kruty, IRS Special Agent in Charge. “Not only is a criminal going to jail for his crimes, but the government has seized a significant portion of the illegal proceeds through asset forfeiture.”