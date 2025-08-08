What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Jady Solano appeared to be rolling at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solano drove a bright green luxury McLaren sports car that he often parked in front of Rocket Income Tax, the business he ran from an old house in a rundown stretch of Maryland Avenue on Wilmington’s outskirts.

A few miles away, Solano lived with his wife and young son in a comfortable brick home.

Solano’s entrepreneurial spirit also drove him to start an e-commerce company and a social media marketing company.

All that time, however, the man everybody called “Jay” was committing a massive fraud.

In 2021, as the coronavirus ravaged through Delaware and the world, Solano began orchestrating what mushroomed into a $9.1 million ripoff of the federal government.

Solano’s victim was the nearly $1 trillion Paycheck Protection Program that helped businesses avoid layoffs while they shut down or limited operations and customers to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Under the pandemic relief initiative known as PPP, businesses with fewer than 500 employees could apply for a loan of up to 2.5 times their monthly payroll.

Using a Facebook group called New Beginnings Credit, Solano and a Michigan man named Carl Lawrence, who prosecutors called his “lieutenant,” recruited people across the country who owned shell companies — but had no employees — to participate in the audacious scam.

Solano filed hundreds of false documents on their behalf, taking a minimum of 10% of the loan proceeds, directed them in how to write checks to bogus employees and even helped them apply for loan forgiveness, according to hundreds of pages of court documents reviewed by WHYY News.

Solano personally received $1.3 million of the $9.1 million, including loans he obtained for two of his own shell companies — Accounting and Tax Partners Inc. and Solano Auto Transport LLC. That’s how he could afford to lease the McLaren that looked so out of place in the parking lot of the tax office.

Solano, 43, and Lawrence, 48, have pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Wilmington to running the wide-ranging bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. Solano was sentenced last month to six years, eight months behind bars, and Lawrence is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Six other defendants whose shell companies allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the programs, have also been indicted. They live in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Oregon, Florida and South Carolina.

One of them, Shatoya Moss, a New Jersey resident, was sentenced in June to 18 months in prison. Moss got $285,000 for two shell companies, 101 Properties LLC and Eastern Global Nonprofit, and helped two New York residents, who were not charged, fleece taxpayers of another $292,000.

Federal authorities in Delaware would not agree to be interviewed about the cases because some remain pending. But Julianne Murray, Delaware’s acting U.S. attorney, said in a statement that “American taxpayers work hard for their money. And we will work hard to ensure that, when taxpayer money is misused—through waste, fraud, or abuse — the wrongdoers are brought to justice.”

William J. DelBagno, who heads the FBI’s Baltimore office that oversees Delaware, condemned Solano’ actions.

“Sixty-two times — over and over and over again — Solano fabricated, embellished and lied to steal millions from the government and ultimately, every taxpaying citizen. Now he will pay for each of those lies with this lengthy sentence,” DelBagno said in a written statement.

New York attorney Todd Spodek, who represented Solano, said that while his client’s network was the largest that originated in Delaware, it was one of dozens nationwide that stole billions of dollars from the U.S. Treasury during the pandemic.

Spodek speculated that his client “kind of lost his mind” while concocting and then continuing a scheme that the attorney said was destined to be uncovered by authorities.

“There were 62 loans processed and they were across the board all fictitious,’’ Spodek said. “There were no legitimate loans. So eventually, there was going to be some scrutiny that the employees don’t exist, the tax documents don’t exist.”