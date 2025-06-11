This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Delaware state senators voted to approve legislation overturning a Sussex County zoning decision impacting a controversial $128 million offshore wind project, despite strong opposition over concerns about local control.

Democrats outvoted Republicans 15-5 on the bill. Republican Sen. Gerald Hocker of Oceanview was present in the Senate, but absent for the vote. Every Republican senator spoke in opposition to the bill.

US Wind, a Baltimore-based subsidiary of an Italian energy company, has planned two projects off the Delmarva Peninsula that would provide Maryland with renewable power. The first of which, dubbed MarWin, would construct 21 turbines to generate 300 megawatts of electricity — enough to power 92,000 homes.

The Sussex County Council voted 4-1 late last year to reject a permit application for US Wind subsidiary Renewable Development’s substation at the Indian River Power plant, a former coal-burning station, in Dagsboro.

The company plans to run power transmission cables from its proposed wind farm, located 3 miles offshore in the Atlantic Ocean to 3Rs Beach at Delaware Seashore State Park. The cables would run beneath Delaware-regulated wetlands, state waters and the Indian River Bay, and connect to the proposed substation.

The bill would require the permitting of an electric substation as a conditional use in a heavy industrial zone, including for a proposed renewable energy generation project of at least 250 megawatts. It is retroactive, meaning that if a county previously denied a permit that met these conditions on or after Aug. 3, 2023, the permit would automatically be approved if the legislation were signed into law. Bill sponsor, state Sen. Stephanie Hansen, D-Middletown, said it only applies to that one county council permit decision.

State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, said it was the council’s right to deny the land use permit.

“This is about us here telling Sussex County that you don’t know what you’re doing and we know better than you, and I’ve really got a problem with that,” he said.